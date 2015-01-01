SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Russin SE, Stein CH. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1524838021995990

unavailable

The present narrative review examined quantitative and qualitative research on family members who support survivors of trauma or abuse. Studies included in the present review were found in peer-reviewed journal articles, available in English, published between 1980 and 2019, and focused specifically on the experiences of adult familial supporters of adult trauma and abuse survivors. A search of PsychInfo and Google Scholar identified 136 relevant articles, and analysis of their content generated the following categories: individual-level impacts (i.e., quality of psychological health, burden, secondary traumatic stress, quality of physical health, and positive impacts), interpersonal and environmental level impacts (i.e., quality of relationships with survivors, navigating environment, maltreatment and safety, and social impacts), and other experiences (i.e., social roles, needs, coping strategies, and sociocultural context).

FINDINGS indicate that the majority of existing studies examined the experiences of family members of adult survivors of military trauma.

RESULTS of the review suggest that family supporters of adult trauma and abuse survivors generally experience physical, emotional, cognitive, behavioral, social, safety, and relational impacts. Implications of review findings and directions for future research are discussed.


PTSD; sexual assault; vicarious trauma; child abuse; war

