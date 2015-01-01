Abstract

Violence against children (VAC) is a pervasive, global issue with both short- and long-term health, social, and economic consequences. This systematic review sought to identify best practices for designing and implementing social and behavior change communication (SBCC) programs targeting VAC in and around schools. Combinations of key search terms within five domains were entered into four databases: PubMed Central, Google Scholar, Sociological Abstracts, and EBSCOhost.



RESULTS were screened according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Namely, articles had to be published in English, be published after March 2014, focus on VAC in and around schools, focus on children, and use SBCC approaches. The searches produced 892,271 results. Of these, 63,183 were screened and 54 articles were selected. These articles were combined with 16 articles, gathered from a previous systematic review using the same databases and search domains conducted by the same research team, for a total of 70 articles. Articles were quantitatively analyzed using a coding guide in STATA and qualitatively analyzed using Nvivo.



RESULTS showed that most programs addressed bullying, were implemented in high-income countries, and included children aged 10 and older. Best practices in program design were using theory, conducting formative research, and involving program beneficiaries. Best practices in implementation were combining whole-school and targeted approaches, including special and hidden populations, involving secondary and tertiary audiences, using nonclassroom settings, using peer leader/mentor and cascade training models, and conducting process monitoring. Implications and avenues for future planning and implementation of SBCC interventions to address VAC in and around schools are discussed.

