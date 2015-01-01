|
Citation
|
Danzi BAA, La Greca AM, Greif Green J, Comer JS. Anxiety Stress Coping 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: New diagnostic criteria for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were introduced by DSM-5 and ICD-11. It remains unclear how well these new definitions of PTSD capture the posttrauma responses of children, particularly when using parent report. This study compared different conceptual models of PTSD in children following the Boston Marathon bombing and manhunt. DESIGN AND METHODS: Parents/caretakers (N = 254) reported on PTSD symptoms of their children (ages 4-11) following the Boston Marathon bombing and manhunt. Algorithms compared criteria from ICD-11, DSM-IV, and DSM-5 (specifically the "Preschool" criteria).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; assessment; DSM-5; Posttraumatic stress disorder; ICD-11