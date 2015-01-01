Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tracheobronchial foreign body aspiration (TFBA) is a critical disease in children and is extremely dangerous, even life-threatening. The factors affecting the occurrence and prognosis of TFBA are complex. The purpose of this study is to examine the external and intrinsic factors affecting clinical features of TFBA in West China and propose potential effective intervention measures.



METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed the clinical data of pediatric patients diagnosed with TFBA with foreign bodies (FBs) removed by rigid bronchoscopy under general anesthesia at the otolaryngology department from December 2017 to November 2018. The data included age, sex, clinical symptoms, type and location of FB, guardians, prehospital duration and residence of these pediatric patients.



RESULTS: The ratio of males (72) to females (53) was 1.4:1. Children aged from 1 to 3 years accounted for 76% (95/125) of patients. Cough, continuous fever and dyspnea were the primary symptoms. The right primary bronchus was the most common location of FB detection by rigid bronchoscopy (67 cases, 53.6%). Organic FBs were most common in our study. Guardians of patients significantly differed in the rural (parents 16, grandparents 31) and urban (parents 52, grandparents 26) groups (χ(2) = 12.583, p = 0.000). More children in the rural group than in the urban group had a treatment delay longer than 72 h. More children in the group with no history of FB aspiration (12, 25%) than in the group with prior FB aspiration had a treatment delay longer than 72 h.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric TFBA is a common emergency in otolaryngology. Age, sex, tracheobronchial anatomy and other physiological elements were defined as intrinsic factors, while guardians, residence, FB species and prehospital time were defined as external factors of TFBA. External and intrinsic factors both influence the occurrence and progression of TFBA. It is extremely important to take effective measures to control external factors, which can decrease morbidity and mortality.

Language: en