Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the occurrence of imaging-depicted sports-related injuries (bone, muscle, tendon, and ligament injuries) during the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympic Games.



METHODS: Descriptive data on all imaging examinations by using radiography, ultrasonography (US), and MRI were collected and retrospectively analyzed centrally by five musculoskeletal radiologists according to imaging modality, country of origin of the athletes, type of sport, type of disability, and type and location of injury.



RESULTS: We report 109 injuries in 4378 athletes. A total of 382 radiologic examinations were performed in 261 athletes, including 118 (31%) radiographic, 22 (6%) US, and 242 (63%) MRI examinations. Para athletes from Africa had the highest utilization rate (20.1%, 67 out of 333). Athletes from Europe underwent the most examinations with 29 radiographic, 12 US, and 66 MRI examinations. The highest utilization rate of imaging modalities by sport was among Judo para athletes (16.7%, 22 out of 132). Most injuries were reported in athletics discipline (37.6%, 41 out of 109). Most injuries were also reported among para athletes with visual impairment (40 injuries, 36.7% of all injuries). Bone stress injuries were most common among para athletes with visual impairment (6 out of 7). Para athletes with visual impairment were also more prone to bone stress injuries than traumatic fractures, unlike para athletes with neurologic and musculoskeletal impairments.



CONCLUSIONS: Imaging was used in 6.0% of para athletes. MRI comprised 63% of imaging utilization. Identification of patterns of injuries may help building future prevention programs in elite para athletes. KEY POINTS: • The highest imaging utilization rates were found among para athletes competing in Judo, sitting volleyball, powerlifting, and football. • Utilization of diagnostic imaging at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games demonstrated similar trends to what was observed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. • Comparison of the rate of imaging-depicted injuries between Olympic and Paralympic athletes is limited due to inherent differences between the two athlete populations and the manner in which injury risk in the Paralympic athlete varies dependent on impairment type, which is not the case for the Olympic athlete.

Language: en