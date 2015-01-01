Abstract

The prevalence of cannabis use among older adults (aged 65 and above) for both recreational and medicinal purposes has significantly increased in recent years. Information regarding the safety of cannabis in this population is important since aging is associated with metabolic changes, multiple morbidities, increases in prescription medication use, and an overall decline in functioning. In this Perspectives article, we review special considerations pertinent to older adults-specifically, the impact of cannabis on cognition and on falls and injuries, its drug interactions, and its potential medicinal applications for treating the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia. Knowledge about the role of cannabis in brain health, injury risk, and drug interactions remains limited since the available evidence stems primarily from adolescent and young adult cohorts, plus a limited number of small observational studies with older adults. In terms of utilizing certain cannabinoids to treat the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, some studies have found promising results, but because of the lack of consistency in the literature, it is premature to draw conclusions. Controlled research trials specifically with geriatric participants are needed to understand the effects of cannabis use in this vulnerable population.

