Abstract

The autopsy features of gunshot wounds can be useful in understanding the manner of death. This research aims to provide concrete data to help to discriminate between homicide and suicide based on specific autopsy findings. A search of the database of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office from August 2014 through April 2019 identified 3491 deaths due to gunshot wounds. Deaths due to complication from delayed fatal gunshot wounds, subjects who received hospital care prior to death, and decomposed bodies were identified and excluded. The following data were recorded: manner of death, demographic data, firearm and bullet type, number and location of gunshot wounds, range of fire, toxicology, and additional injuries. The study primary focused on the analysis of the bullet trajectory. A course leftward-upward-backward was the most frequent observed trajectory in suicides; a course rightward-upward-frontward was the most frequent observed trajectory in homicides. When the internal trajectory of a bullet is interpreted in the light of all available evidence it can impeach or corroborate witness statements and highlight consistencies as well inconsistencies in investigative reports and scene examinations.

Language: en