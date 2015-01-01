Abstract

PURPOSE: This study explored and documented rural adults' perceptions of family roles in prescription opioid misuse prevention and the predisposing, reinforcing, and enabling factors that influence family members from taking those roles.



METHODS: Nine focus groups with rural adults (n = 55) were conducted to evoke discussion about family roles in prescription opioid misuse prevention. Transcripts were coded based on common ideas that arose during the focus groups, previous literature, and the PRECEDE-PROCEED program planning model.



FINDINGS: Findings suggest that rural adults perceive the opioid epidemic as partially a family problem. Additionally, rural adults perceive themselves as having a critical role in preventing prescription opioid misuse among family members. Participants identified specific predisposing, reinforcing, and enabling factors that influence whether or not family members take responsibility in preventing prescription opioid misuse within their families. Rural adults also perceive that family-based education is important in preventing prescription opioid misuse.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that there is an interest in family-based approaches that enable or foster the skills and resources necessary to engage in prescription opioid misuse prevention behaviors. Specifically, family-based prevention programming should include efforts to shape knowledge and attitudes about prescription opioid misuse, increase resources to facilitate prevention behaviors, and build skills related to prevention.

