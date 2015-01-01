Abstract

Prenatal cannabis use is associated with adverse perinatal outcomes1 and is increasing with expanding legalization.2,3 While it is known that retail availability of cannabis is associated with adult cannabis use,4,5 it is less clear whether living closer to a cannabis retailer or in a neighborhood with greater cannabis retailer density is associated with prenatal cannabis use. This cross-sectional study assessed the association between recreational use cannabis retailer availability and cannabis use among pregnant women served by the Kaiser Permanente Northern California (KPNC) heath system during the first year of California’s 2018 initiation of recreational cannabis sales ...



This cross-sectional study found that, after the state-level legalization of cannabis for recreational use in California, greater retail availability was associated with higher odds of cannabis use among pregnant women; these results were consistent with a dose-response association. While easier access or greater exposure to storefront retailers may explain the association, research is needed to determine the direction of association, as retailers may be more likely to open in communities more receptive to cannabis.

