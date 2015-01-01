|
Citation
|
Young-Wolff KC, Adams SR, Padon A, Silver LD, Alexeeff SE, Van Den Eeden SK, Avalos LA. JAMA Netw. Open 2021; 4(3): e210694.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Prenatal cannabis use is associated with adverse perinatal outcomes1 and is increasing with expanding legalization.2,3 While it is known that retail availability of cannabis is associated with adult cannabis use,4,5 it is less clear whether living closer to a cannabis retailer or in a neighborhood with greater cannabis retailer density is associated with prenatal cannabis use. This cross-sectional study assessed the association between recreational use cannabis retailer availability and cannabis use among pregnant women served by the Kaiser Permanente Northern California (KPNC) heath system during the first year of California’s 2018 initiation of recreational cannabis sales ...
Language: en