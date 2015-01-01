Abstract

BACKGROUND: Excessive media usage affects children's health. This study investigated associations between children's and mother's media use, parent-child interactions, and early-childhood development outcomes.



METHODS: Two hundred and ninety-six healthy 2-5-year-old preschoolers (52.4% male, mean age = 3.5 years) and 224 mothers from the LIFE Child cohort study were analyzed. Screen times and parent-child interactions were assessed using standardized parental questionnaires. Developmental skills were investigated using the standardized development test ET 6-6-R.



RESULTS: High screen times in children (>1 h/day) were significantly associated with lower percentile ranks in cognition (b = -10.96, p < 0.01), language (b = -12.88, p < 0.01), and social-emotional skills (b = -7.80, p = 0.05). High screen times in mothers (>5 h/day) were significantly associated with high media use by children (OR = 3.86, p < 0.01). Higher parent-child interaction scores were significantly associated with better body motor (b = 0.41, p = 0.05), cognition (b = 0.57, p < 0.01), language (b = 0.48, p = 0.02), and social-emotional outcomes (b = 0.80, p < 0.01) in children.



CONCLUSIONS: Public health strategies should seek to educate caregivers as competent mediators for their children's media habits, with focus on the need for children to have frequent parent-child interactions. IMPACT: High media usage in children is related to poorer cognition, language, and social-emotional skills. More frequent parent-child interactions are associated with better body motor, cognition, language, and social-emotional skills in children. High level of media use in mothers is not directly related to children's development outcomes but is directly related to high media usage of children. Public health strategies should seek to raise media awareness and management in both parents and children.

Language: en