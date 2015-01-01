Abstract

PURPOSE: We addressed prevalence and factors associated with mental health outcomes (suicidal behavior and psychological distress) among Asian Americans (AA), who identify as transgender, a key group among sexual and gender minorities that is overlooked and understudied.



METHODS: We used data from 2015 United States Transgender Survey during 2019-2020 with our population as census defined AA. Outcomes included suicidal ideation, suicidal thoughts, and serious psychological distress (SPD). Independent variables included any abuse, partner abuse, bathroom-related abuse, and additional covariates. Adjusted odds ratio and 95% confidence interval (aOR; 95% CI) for each outcome are adjusted for age, marital status, citizenship status, education level, employment status, as well as poverty status.



RESULTS: Nearly 67% reported experiencing any abuse, 52% reported abuse from romantic/sexual partner(s), while 29% reported harassment/abuse when trying to use bathrooms. Moreover, 82% reported suicidal thoughts, 40% reported suicidal attempts, and 39% had SPD.



RESULTS demonstrated that any abuse/violence had higher odds of suicidal thoughts (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 2.67, 95% confidence interval (CI):[1.98-3.58], suicidal attempts (aOR = 2.83, 95% CI:[2.18-3.68]), and SPD (aOR = 1.56, 95% CI:[1.20, 2.04]). Abuse from romantic/sexual partners had higher odds of suicidal thoughts (aOR = 2.47, 95% CI:[1.76-3.47]), suicidal attempts (aOR = 2.17, 95% CI:[1.68-2.80]), and SPD (aOR = 2.72, 95% CI:[2.03-3.63]). Experience of harassment/abuse during bathroom use had increased odds of suicidal attempts (aOR = 1.81, 95% CI:[1.41-2.31]).



CONCLUSION: Exposure to violence is common among AA transgender individuals and related to negative mental health outcomes. Initiatives to reduce exposure to abuse and providing resources for trauma-informed care are imperative to improve health outcomes.

