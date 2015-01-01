Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study estimated the prevalence of self-reported symptoms of mental health problems and treatment utilization in a U.S. national sample of community college students and made comparisons with data from a sample of students at 4-year educational institutions.



METHODS: The study used data for 2016-2019 from the Healthy Minds Study, an annual cross-sectional survey. The sample included 10,089 students from 23 community colleges and 95,711 students from 133 4-year institutions. Outcomes were mental health symptom prevalence based on validated screening tools and rates of service utilization, such as use of therapy and psychotropic medication. Analyses were weighted by using survey nonresponse weights.



RESULTS: Prevalence rates were comparably high in the sample of community college and 4-year students, with just more than 50% of each group meeting criteria for one or more mental health problems. Analyses by age group revealed significantly higher prevalence for community college students ages 18-22 years, relative to their same-age peers at 4-year institutions. Community college students, particularly those from traditionally marginalized backgrounds, were significantly less likely to have used services, compared with students on 4-year campuses. Financial stress was a strong predictor of mental health outcomes, and cost was the most salient treatment barrier in the community college sample.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the largest known study to report on the mental health needs of community college students in the United States.



FINDINGS have important implications for campus policies and programs and for future research to advance equity in mental health and other key outcomes, such as college persistence and retention.

Language: en