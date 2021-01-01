Abstract

Although treatment effectiveness among evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been well established, treatment dropout among veterans continues to be a concern within these treatments. Due to the uniqueness of the Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF)/Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF)/Operation New Dawn (OND) veteran cohort, this article reviewed the literature examining factors contributing to treatment dropout from EBPs for PTSD among OEF/OIF/OND veterans. We conducted a systematic review of the published literature using PsycINFO, PubMed, and PTSDpubs with a restriction on year of publication beginning in 2007, following the first VA national initiative to roll-out EBPs for PTSD, through May 1st, 2020. Articles were retained if treatment dropout for EBPs was examined among OEF/OIF/OND veterans with PTSD, which yielded a total of 26 manuscripts. Common themes associated with treatment dropout were identified, including demographic, psychological, cognitive, practical, and treatment-related factors. Specifically, younger age, concurrent substance use, and practical concerns (e.g., balancing multiple life roles) emerged as factors that consistently contributed to treatment dropout. Other findings were mixed (e.g., pretreatment symptom severity and presence of traumatic brain injury). While factors contributing to dropout are complex and interact uniquely for each veteran, improved understanding of these factors in combination with innovative strategies for treating OEF/OIF/OND veterans utilizing EBPs is needed to enhance treatment engagement, retention, and outcomes. Implications for these factors are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en