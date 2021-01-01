|
Citation
|
Blakey SM, Dillon KH, Wagner HR, Simpson TL, Beckham JC, Calhoun PS, Elbogen EB. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Concurrent posttraumatic stress disorder and substance use disorder (PTSD/SUD) in U.S. military veterans represents an urgent public health issue associated with significant clinical challenges. Although previous research has shown that veterans with PTSD/SUD endorse more psychosocial risk factors and fewer protective factors than veterans with neither or only one of these disorders, no study has applied a comprehensive framework to characterize the vocational, financial, and social well-being of veterans with PTSD/SUD. Furthermore, it is not fully known how well-being among veterans with PTSD/SUD compares to that of veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) only, substance use disorder (SUD) only, or neither disorder.
Language: en