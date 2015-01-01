Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the daily social pressure and socioeconomic factors related to women's alcohol consumption in China. Cross-sectional data were obtained from the 2012 China Family Panel Studies. A multivariate logistic regression analysis of a sample of 16 339 female adults with the mean age of 45.3 years was used to examine the relationships between dependent and independent variables. According to the results, first, the greater the daily social pressure, the more likely women were to engage in general alcohol consumption (odds ratio = 1.061) and risk drinking (odds ratio = 1.057). Second, while there is a positive relationship between the general level of social pressure and women's alcohol consumption, the relationship between the severe level of social pressure and women's alcohol consumption was not significant. Finally, women in the Central region were less likely to engage in risk drinking than women in the Western region; women with secondary school education were more likely to engage in risk drinking than women with primary school education or below; and age was significantly positively associated with both general and risk drinking. In conclusion, increasing alcohol consumption among women may be due to increased social pressure.

