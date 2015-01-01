Abstract

Families and carers can play an important role in helping prevent suicide. Unfortunately, silence and secrecy within the family environment have sometimes prevented family members from intervening to potentially change the course of suicide intent. This article describes a family-oriented assessment process that can facilitate family-involvement in care. Suicide risk assessment requires a skilled interview with the individual patient to determine accurately suicidal intent. However, family members provide a vital source of collateral information for assessing risk and the relational support needed to diminish risk. Strength-based strategies for intervening with patients and family members to help prevent suicide are described.

Language: en