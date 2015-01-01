|
Hynes C, Scullion L, Lawler C, Steel R, Boland P. BMJ Mil. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Each year approximately 2000 UK service personnel are medically discharged with physical and/or psychological injury or illness. While there is much research on both psychological injury and physical injury, the challenges of transition relating to the intersection between the two has received less attention. This article reports on the first phase of a 2-year funded study with the aim to understand the lived experiences of veterans who have been discharged from service with a physical injury or illness and the impacts of this on their mental health.
Language: en
qualitative research; orthopaedic & trauma surgery; depression & mood disorders