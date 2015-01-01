Abstract

Suicides within the U.S. Armed Forces remain elevated. Brief cognitive behavioral therapy for suicide prevention (BCBT) has demonstrated preliminary efficacy as a psychotherapeutic intervention that reduces suicide attempts among U.S. Army Soldiers. The generalizability of BCBT's effects in other military groups and its underlying mechanisms of action remain unknown, however. The Marine Suicide Prevention and Intervention REsearch (M-SPIRE) study is designed to test the efficacy of BCBT for the prevention of suicide attempts among active duty U.S. Marines with recent suicidal ideation or attempts and to identify potential mechanisms of change contributing to BCBT's effects. In this protocol paper, we describe M-SPIRE's rationale and methods with a particular emphasis on measuring treatment fidelity and BCBT's hypothesized mechanisms of action.

