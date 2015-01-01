Abstract

The National Forensic Laboratory Information System (NFLIS) is a program of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Diversion Control Division. The NFLIS-Drug component collects drug identification results and associated information from drug cases submitted to and analyzed by federal, state, and local forensic laboratories. This paper presents national annual estimates and national and regional yearly trend differences for clonazepam, diazepam, flubromazolam, clonazolam, and etizolam using annual report rates per 100,000 persons aged 15 or older between 2015 and 2018. An estimated 263,538 benzodiazepine reports were identified by state and local laboratories between 2015 and 2018. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin accounted for 32% of the drugs reported in the same item as alprazolam. Depressants and tranquilizers and narcotic analgesics were the drug classes most frequently identified in the same item as etizolam. A timeline of some benzodiazepines' emergence in NFLIS-Drug is shown, as well as state- and county-level data for selected benzodiazepines.

