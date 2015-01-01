Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the use of herbal medicines increased worldwide, there has been concern about the risk of herb-induced liver injury (HILI). Many clinical studies have assessed the risk of HILI in Korea.



METHODS: Therefore, we conducted a meta-analysis of the incidence of HILI in Korea, by analyzing nine clinical studies. These involved 8625 participants (3274 males; 5351 females), including 436 outpatients (three studies) and 8189 inpatients (six studies).



RESULTS: As a result, the overall incidence of HILI in Korea was 0.49% (95% CI 0.33-0.74%), and it was 0.57% in males and 0.30% in females. We found a similar incidence of HILI in prospective (0.51%) and retrospective (0.50%) studies. The incidence of HILI was higher in inpatients (0.62%) than outpatients (0.03%).



CONCLUSION: Although there are limitations regarding study quality and the number of participants, we systematically estimated the risk of HILI in Korea. We anticipate this study would be a helpful information for prescribing herbal medicines and researching the safety of herbs.

