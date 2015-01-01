Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Wender Utah Rating Scale (WURS) is a widely used retrospective scale in adults presenting for ADHD evaluations which features items relating to childhood symptoms. AIMS: The aim of this study is to establish if certain childhood symptoms (including ADHD) as identified by the WURS-61 are associated with specific mental health disorders in adulthood.



METHODS: Case-control study of N=630 attending Adult Mental Health Services (AMHS) and a control group without mental disorders (N=96).



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants was 39.81 (SD 12.94) of which 387 (53.3%) were females. There were no significant differences between cases and controls in terms of age (t= 1.829, df 724, p=.068) and gender (x(2)=1.123, df 1, p=.289). Exploratory factor analysis of WURS-61 reveals 5 factors. Using factor scores and after cross-tabulation, we found that: The presence of childhood impulsivity, emotional lability and distress in addition to inattention/disorganisation were significantly associated with adult ADHD diagnosis (F90). WURS items which suggests childhood conduct problems were associated with a number of adult diagnoses, when present either on its own (psychoactive substance use, or when present in combination with childhood impulsivity, emotional lability and distress (personality disorders).



CONCLUSION: There is an association between certain childhood behaviours and risk for later development of personality disorders, and psychoactive substance use. There is overlap of childhood symptoms to those who later diagnosed in adulthood with ADHD, personality disorders, and substance abuse.

