Abstract

This study showcases the statewide strategies used to implement and sustain an evidence-based fall prevention program, A Matter of Balance (MOB) in North Carolina between 2014 and 2019. Statewide program implementation and data collection support strategies are detailed. The mostly White (not Hispanic/Latino), female participants were 75 years old on average. Pre- and post-self-reported assessments included demographic, health status, quality of life, and falls-related metrics. Survey responses were scaled and analyzed. Statistically significant improvements (p <.05) across health status measurements, times fallen, and falls resulting in injury were observed. These results offer a model for effective statewide implementation of the MOB program to reduce falls among older adults in community settings with support from a statewide resource center.

