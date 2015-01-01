|
Puffer ES, Healy EF, Green EP, Giusto AM, Kaiser BN, Patel P, Ayuku D. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2020; 29(12): 3493-3508.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33664559
Family-based interventions offer a promising avenue for addressing chronic negative family interactions that contribute to lasting consequences, including family violence and the onset and maintenance of mental health disorders. The purpose of this study was to conduct a mixed-methods, single group pre-post pilot trial of a family therapy intervention (N = 10) delivered by lay counselors in Kenya.
Kenya; Child and adolescent mental health; Family therapy; Global mental health; Low- and middle-income countries