Abstract

A 20-year-old Latina patient initially presented with complaints of a diffuse rash. Two punch biopsies were performed, and the patient was counseled on appropriate wound care. She returned two weeks later for suture removal, but in the interim, she had developed dusky violaceous scaly geometric plaques confined to the biopsy sites (Fig 1). The clinical history revealed that the patient's mother, a native of Honduras, had applied raw, ground garlic to the areas, believing it would provide analgesia and promote healing. She applied the poultice directly to the skin under occlusion with a band-aid for a single night. The patient woke up to pain and vesiculation in the areas with subsequent desquamation and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. She was diagnosed with irritant contact dermatitis, colloquially known as "garlic burn"...

Language: en