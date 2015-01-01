Abstract

IMPORTANCE: A persistently high US drug overdose death toll and increasing health care use associated with substance use disorder (SUD) create urgency for comprehensive estimates of attributable direct costs, which can assist in identifying cost-effective ways to prevent SUD and help people to receive effective treatment.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the annual attributable medical cost of SUD in US hospitals from the health care payer perspective. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This economic evaluation of observational data used multivariable regression analysis and mathematical modeling of hospital encounter costs, controlling for patient demographic, clinical, and insurance characteristics, and compared encounters with and without secondary SUD diagnosis to statistically identify the total attributable cost of SUD. Nationally representative hospital emergency department (ED) and inpatient encounters from the 2017 Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project Nationwide Emergency Department Sample and National Inpatient Sample were studied. Statistical analysis was performed from March to June 2020. EXPOSURES: International Statistical Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) principal or secondary SUD diagnosis on the hospital discharge record according to the Clinical Classifications Software categories (disorders related to alcohol, cannabis, hallucinogens, inhalants, opioids, sedatives, stimulants, and other substances). MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Annual attributable SUD medical cost in hospitals overall and by substance type (eg, alcohol). The number of encounters (ED and inpatient) with SUD diagnosis (principal or secondary) and the mean cost attributable to SUD per encounter by substance type are also reported.



RESULTS: This study examined a total of 124 573 175 hospital ED encounters and 33 648 910 hospital inpatient encounters from the 2017 Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project Nationwide Emergency Department Sample and National Inpatient Sample. Total annual estimated attributable SUD medical cost in hospitals was $13.2 billion. By substance type, the cost ranged from $4 million for inhalant-related disorders to $7.6 billion for alcohol-related disorders.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This study's results suggest that the cost of effective prevention and treatment may be substantially offset by a reduction in the high direct medical cost of SUD hospital care. The findings of this study may inform the treatment of patients with SUD during hospitalization, which presents a critical opportunity to engage patients who are at high risk for overdose. Aligning incentives such that prevention cost savings accrue to payers and practitioners that are otherwise responsible for SUD-related medical costs in hospitals and other health care settings may encourage prevention investment.

Language: en