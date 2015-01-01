Abstract

In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States (1). As the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and the fourth leading cause for ages 35-54, suicide is a major contributor to premature mortality (2). Recent reports have documented a steady increase in suicide rates over the past two decades (3-6). This Data Brief uses final mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System to update trends in suicide rates from 1999 through 2019 and to describe differences by sex, age group, and means of suicide.

Language: en