Citation
Marine MB. Pediatr. Radiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
A skeletal survey for child abuse populates the worklist; to many radiology residents it seems the proverbial hot potato -- perhaps because it has multiple images, it is perceived to be a tedious exam, or perhaps because it is a relatively uncommon and, at times, challenging study. Regardless, training programs are obliged to ensure residents are adequately trained to recognize and report findings of child abuse.
Language: en