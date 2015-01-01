Abstract

A skeletal survey for child abuse populates the worklist; to many radiology residents it seems the proverbial hot potato -- perhaps because it has multiple images, it is perceived to be a tedious exam, or perhaps because it is a relatively uncommon and, at times, challenging study. Regardless, training programs are obliged to ensure residents are adequately trained to recognize and report findings of child abuse.



Radiologists undoubtedly have a central role in identifying child abuse. Fractures are the second most common finding after bruising and, importantly, skeletal injuries can be identified on imaging studies obtained with no clinical suspicion for child abuse [1, 2]. Overlooking these fractures, many subtle even to the well-trained eye, could result in continued inflicted trauma and devastating outcomes for these children [3,4,5,6]. On the contrary, normal variations unique to young patients can be misinterpreted as injury with potentially -- some might contend equally -- disastrous results [7,8,9]. Some radiology practices, including our own, perform double reads of skeletal surveys for these reasons...

Language: en