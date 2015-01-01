Abstract

This study compared the suicide rates among different groups of occupations in Korea and their changes from 1993 through 2017. The suicide rate tended to be low in the high skill occupations except the manager group. The suicide rates showed increases around the financial crises of 1997 and 2008 in most occupations, and the sharpest increase was observed in the managers. The suicide rate in the manager group, which was the lowest among all occupation groups until the mid 2000s, showed the sharpest increase and became the highest since 2012 among all occupation groups. The sustained reduction in suicide rates among the skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers in Korea, following the implementation of paraquat control since 2005, shows that means restriction is an effective and essential way for reducing suicides. While more efforts should be put into means restriction, policy makers should focus on changing public perceptions of suicide in order that it would not be accepted as a possible solution for the difficulties in life.

