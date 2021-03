Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents (ages 10-19) represent approximately 16% of the population in Mexico. This article identifies their main morbidity and mortality conditions, as well as current strategies and interventions to reduce preventable causes.



OBJECTIVE: Identify the main causes of morbidity, mortality, and disease burden in adolescents from 10 to 19 years of age, and current interventions to reduce mortality and improve adolescent health in the Mexican and international context.



METHOD: A descriptive-exploratory statistical analysis of primary sources was performed to identify the main causes of adolescent morbidity and mortality in Mexico. Through a structured literature search, current policies, and interventions to improve adolescent health were identified.



RESULTS: Accidents are the second leading cause of death in adolescents aged 10 to 14 years and in the group of 15 to 19 years. Intentional injuries have increased in recent years, occupying the third cause of death in adolescents between 10 and 14 years old and the first cause of death among youngsters between 15 and 19 years old.



CONCLUSIONS: The current health system urgently needs restructuring and reengineering, in which adolescent health and wellbeing intervention needs are considered.

