Abstract

Global suicide rates have increased in recent decades becoming a serious social and public health problem. In Brazil, rates have been increasing annually. We aimed to analyze the correlation between suicide mortality rates and global economic and political crisis periods of 2008 and 2014 in Brazil. The analysis of suicide mortality in Brazil was done using a time-series segmented linear regression model that estimated the trend of rates over time. To obtain the model, changes in the trend of both abrupt and gradual suicide rates were investigated. The results indicate statistically significant changes showing an upward trend of suicide rates during the world economic crisis (2008-2013) and during the economic and political crisis in Brazil (2014-2017) compared to previous periods, especially at the extremes of schooling (3 < years and > 8 years). Among white and parda, there were significant trend rates increases in both periods and in different regions. In the Northeast and South regions, we observed a significant increase in the trend rate for males after the Brazilian economic and political crisis (2014 to 2017). We can conclude that the national suicide rates were influenced by the economic and political instability that our country has been going through since 2008, affecting each region differently. Further studies are needed to explore the reasons for interregional differences and the relation of suicide with unemployment rates and possible economic predictors.

