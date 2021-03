Abstract

Our study examined characteristics of adolescent and young adult study participants using gabapentinoids (gabapentin, pregabalin), with previous history of adolescent psychiatric inpatient hospitalization. Particular focus was on temporal association of age, at first prescription for gabapentinoids, to age at tobacco smoking initiation, regular alcohol use, diagnosis of substance dependence and prescriptions for benzodiazepines and opioids.



METHODS: The initial study population contained 508 adolescents (300 females, 208 males) admitted to psychiatric inpatient care in Oulu University hospital between the ages 13-17 years. Register-based follow-up information on prescriptions for gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and opioids, as well as ICD-10 diagnosis for hospital-treated substance dependence, was obtained from the Finnish national health care registers.



RESULTS: The users of gabapentinoids accounted for 9.1% of the initial study population. Of adolescence-related characteristics, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury was emphasized in females using gabapentinoids. The majority of participants using gabapentinoids had benzodiazepines (80.4%) and opioids (71.7%) as comorbid drugs. Initiation of tobacco smoking and alcohol use and first prescriptions for of benzodiazepines and opioids, and a diagnosis of substance dependence commonly predated first prescriptions for gabapentinoids.



CONCLUSIONS: In clinical practice, the decision to prescribe gabapentinoids to adolescents or young adults must be made with caution, particularly for those with substance use problems and/or without a clinically approved indication.

