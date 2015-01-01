SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lyons VH, Decou CR, Niehoff E, Moore M, Rivara FP, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/sltb.12740

OBJECTIVE: To describe life experiences associated with patterns of medically treated and documented self-directed violence among youth who attempted suicide using highly lethal means to understand precipitating factors among youth using such lethal means.

METHOD: Using data from a regional, level 1 Trauma center, we identified all youth suicide attempt survivors who received treatment from 2010 to 2018 for a suicide attempt with a firearm, hanging, or jump from height injury (n = 42). We described differences in patient demographics and life experiences associated with patterns of self-directed violence by suicide attempt mechanism. We additionally assessed mechanisms used in any prior suicide attempts to identify potential increasing lethality of mechanism selection.

RESULTS: There were 42 eligible patients included, of whom 40.5% attempted suicide with a firearm, 26.2% with hanging, 33.3% with jumping injury. A greater proportion of patients with firearm injuries endorsed social support and had fewer preparatory acts, history of self-harming behavior, prior suicide behaviors, and fewer prior attempts compared to patients who attempted suicide with other mechanisms.

CONCLUSIONS: Given our findings, means safety should remain a key strategy to prevent highly lethal suicidal behavior among adolescents, especially with firearms, given that such attempts may occur prior to formal contact with mental health services.


attempted suicide; firearm suicide; high lethality; trauma inpatients; youth suicide

