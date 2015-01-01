|
Lyons VH, Decou CR, Niehoff E, Moore M, Rivara FP, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: To describe life experiences associated with patterns of medically treated and documented self-directed violence among youth who attempted suicide using highly lethal means to understand precipitating factors among youth using such lethal means.
Language: en
attempted suicide; firearm suicide; high lethality; trauma inpatients; youth suicide