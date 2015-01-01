Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Growing evidence suggests emotion reactivity-sensitivity and intensity of emotional experience-may represent a diathesis for suicide risk. However, our understanding of its ability to differentiate risk for suicidal ideation (SI) from suicide attempt (SA) is limited.



METHOD: This study compares Veterans with SI (n = 81) to Veterans with SA (n = 177) history on factors relevant to emotion reactivity to determine which variable(s) best differentiate groups. Variables examined are multimodal: (a) self-report: childhood trauma, combat exposure; (b) clinician-assessed: non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), structured diagnostic interview of psychopathology; and (c) psychophysiological: affect-modulated startle (AMS; proxy for amygdala reactivity and emotion reactivity) to unpleasant pictures was examined in a subset (n = 90).



RESULTS: SA history was independently predicted by NSSI history, MDD, PTSD, and SUD diagnosis. Childhood trauma and combat exposure did not differentiate groups. The composite risk index demonstrated good accuracy (AUC=0.71, sensitivity=0.90, specificity=0.49). Only AMS independently predicted SA history when added to the model and accuracy was improved (AUC=0.82, sensitivity=0.85, specificity=0.56).



CONCLUSION: NSSI history, MDD, PTSD, and SUD diagnosis may be salient risk factors for this population. However, emotion reactivity is a more parsimonious predictor of SA history among Veterans suggesting it is an important treatment target among Veterans with SI.

Language: en