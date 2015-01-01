Abstract

Human trafficking is a global public health problem and Switzerland is one of the so-called destination countries for human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Given the likelihood that dental teams will encounter trafficked persons who are seeking treatment for a number of oral health problems, dental professionals should be able to identify victims and to intervene. Clinicians should utilize red flag indicators and oral health presentations commonly associated with trafficking- related injuries as triggers for interventions. Modes of intervention include informing trafficked persons of their rights and available support as well as seeking their permission to liaison with the authorities and support organizations on their behalf. The dental team should adopt a compassionate and patient approach towards the traumatized victim.

