Abstract

BACKGROUND: For years e‑bike (Pedelec) sales have been steadily increasing. Therefore, the incidence of e‑bike-related injuries and deaths has been growing. Due to clinical experience, emergency personnel are suspecting that e‑bikers might be injured more severely compared to conventional bicyclists suffering from an accident. This topic has not yet been analyzed for Germany.



OBJECTIVE: Analysis of injury severity and mortality following e‑bike and conventional bicycle accidents in a level I trauma center in Germany. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data of patients treated after a bicycle accident at the accident and emergency department as well as the clinic for traumatology and orthopedics of the Evangelical Hospital (Evangelisches Krankenhaus) Oldenburg were gathered from 1 March 2017 to 1 March 2019.



RESULTS: In this study 59 electric bicycle users (e-bikers) and 164 conventional cyclists were included. The average age of e‑bikers was 62 years compared to 48 years in the group of conventional cyclists. Comorbidities were significantly more frequent in the e‑bike group compared to classical cyclists. The e‑bikers were found to be significantly more severely injured than conventional bicyclists, the mean injury severity scores (ISS) were 5.2 and 3.4, respectively. E‑bikers were admitted to the hospital more often and for longer periods than the control group. There was no significant difference in mortality.



CONCLUSION: E‑bikers are more severely injured in accidents compared to conventional cyclists. Due to older age and comorbidity they form a sensitive trauma subgroup. Based on demographics, an increase of old age, more frail cyclists and a growing incidence of serious e‑bike accidents is to be expected. Preventive measures, such as helmet usage and riding lessons should be introduced, especially in e‑bikers. E‑bikers in the emergency department should be examined and treated with special care and aggressive diagnostics. A low threshold for an initial interdisciplinary assessment (shock room management) is advised.

