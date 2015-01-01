Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty in geriatric trauma patients is commonly associated with adverse outcomes. Racial disparities in geriatric trauma patients are previously described in the literature. We aimed to assess whether race and ethnicity influence outcomes in frail geriatric trauma patients.



METHODS: We performed a 1-year (2017) analysis of TQIP including all geriatric (age ≥ 65 years) trauma patients. The frailty index was calculated using 11-variables and a cutoff limit of 0.27 was defined for frail status. Multivariate regression analysis was performed to control for demographics, insurance status, injury parameters, vital signs, and ICU and hospital length of stay.



RESULTS: We included 41,111 frail geriatric trauma patients. In terms of race, among frail geriatric trauma patients, 35,376 were Whites and 2916 were African Americans; in terms of ethnicity, 37,122 were Non-Hispanics and 2184 were Hispanics. On regression analysis, the White race was associated with higher odds of mortality (OR, 1.5; 95% CI, 1.2-2.0; p < 0.01) and in-hospital complications (OR, 1.4; 95% CI, 1.1-1.9; p < 0.01). White patients were more likely to be discharged to SNF (OR, 1.2; 95% CI, 1.1-1.4; p = 0.03) and less likely to be discharged home (p = 0.04) compared to African Americans. Non-Hispanics were more likely to be discharged to SNF (OR, 1.3; 95% CI, 1.1-1.5; p < 0.01) and less likely to be discharged home (p < 0.01) as compared to Hispanics. No significant difference in in-hospital mortality was seen between Hispanics and Non-Hispanics.



CONCLUSION: Race and ethnicity influence outcomes in frail geriatric trauma patients. These disparities exist regardless of age, gender, injury severity, and insurance status. Further studies are needed to highlight disparities by race and ethnicity and to identify potentially modifiable risk factors in the geriatric trauma population.

