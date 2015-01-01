|
Schwarzer NH, Nolte T, Fonagy P, Gingelmaier S. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 115: e105018.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotional abuse in childhood has been linked to a higher expression of aggressive behavior in adulthood. The identification of protective factors that mitigate this association is needed. Mentalizing-the capacity to understand behavior in terms of intentional mental states-appears to be a promising candidate factor that possibly modifies maladaptive consequences of early emotional abuse.
Aggressive behavior; Emotional abuse; Mentalizing; Reflective functioning; RFQ