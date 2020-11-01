SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Christopher ZK, Hassebrock JD, Anastasi MB, Economopoulos KJ. Clin. Sports Med. 2021; 40(2): 301-310.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.csm.2020.11.006

unavailable

Athletic injuries to the hip flexors and iliopsoas have been described in populations across all levels of competitive sports. Overall estimates of hip flexor pathology have ranged from 5% to 28% of injuries among high-risk sport specific groups. Although most of these injuries are successfully treated with conservative management, and high rates of return to play are observed, significant rehabilitation time can be involved. As the understanding of hip pathology with imaging modalities such as MRI has advanced, greater importance has been placed on accurately diagnosing hip flexor injuries and initiating rehabilitation protocols early to minimize time loss from sport.


Epidemiology; Injuries; Athlete; Treatment; Diagnosis; Hip flexor

