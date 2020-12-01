Abstract

Pelvic avulsion fractures are common in youth athletes; many of these injuries can be treated conservatively. This article reviews the etiology, presentation, and management of the more common pelvic avulsion fractures, including anterior superior iliac spine, anterior inferior iliac spine, ischial tuberosity, and iliac crest avulsions. Adolescent pelvic avulsion fractures rely on the amount of fracture displacement to guide treatment. Conservative management includes rest and avoiding use of the muscle(s) that attach to the avulsed fragment. Operative treatment is reserved for widely displaced fractures or symptomatic nonunions. With appropriate treatment, young athletes frequently return to their same level of sport.

