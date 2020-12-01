Abstract

Hip injuries are common in the athletic population, typically occurring in sports as a result of contact or overuse. Previous literature describes differences in injury rates between male and female athletes, clinical presentation, treatment, and outcomes. In addition, anatomic differences in acetabular and femoral version, hip alpha angles, lateral center-edge angles, pelvic tilt, and knee biomechanics have been demonstrated. These differences may alter injury patterns between male and female athletes and contribute to differences in hip pathology. Therefore, individualized treatment and rehabilitation strategies should be taken into consideration in order to expedite an athlete's return to play.

