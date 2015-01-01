|
Citation
Murphy MA, Dufour SC, Gray JC. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108624.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Underage drinking is a serious societal concern, yet relatively little is known about child sipping of alcohol and its relation to beliefs about alcohol. The current study aimed to (1) examine the contexts in which the first sip of alcohol occurs (e.g., type of alcohol, who provided sip, sip offered or taken without permission); (2) examine the association between sipping and alcohol expectancies; and (3) explore how different contexts of sipping are related to alcohol expectancies. We expected to find that children who had sipped alcohol would have increased positive expectancies and reduced negative expectancies compared to children who had never sipped alcohol.
Language: en
Keywords
Drinking; Alcohol; Alcohol use; ABCD; Alcohol expectancies; Child alcohol sipping