|
Citation
|
Clery MJ, Hudson PJ, Moore JC, Mercer Kollar LM, Wu DT. Inj. Prev. 2021; 27(S1): i62-i65.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Health systems capture injuries using International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) diagnostic codes and share data with public health to inform injury surveillance. This study analyses provider-assigned ICD-10-CM injury codes among self-reported injuries to determine the effectiveness of ICD-10-CM coding in capturing injury and assault.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; epidemiology; public health; multiple injury; trauma systems