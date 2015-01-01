Abstract

The International Classification of Diseases, 10(th) Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM), implemented in 2015, has more codes than ICD-9-CM for events involving cannabis. We examined cannabis indicator trends across the transition from ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM in Colorado, where state law regulates adult cannabis use. Using 2011 to 2018 data from hospital and emergency department (ED) discharges, we calculated monthly rates per 1000 discharges for two indicators: (1) cannabis use disorders and (2) poisoning and adverse effects of psychodysleptics. Immediate, point-of-transition (level) and gradual, post-transition (slope) changes across the ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM transition were tested using interrupted time series models adjusted for legalisation, seasonality and autocorrelation. We observed a level increase and slope increase in the rate of ED discharges with cannabis use disorders. Hospital discharges with cannabis use disorders had a negative slope change after the transition and no level change. ED discharges with poisoning and adverse effects of psychodysleptics showed an increase in slope after the transition. No effects of the transition were observed on hospital discharges with poisoning and adverse effects of psychodysleptics. Shifts in the level and slope of cannabis indicator rates after implementation of the new coding scheme suggest the use of caution when interpreting trends spanning the ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM transition.

Language: en