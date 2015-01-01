Abstract

This retrospective study examined the accuracy of the International Classification of Diseases, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) coding for physical child abuse among patients less than 18 years of age who were evaluated due to concern for physical abuse by a multidisciplinary child protection team (MCPT) during 2016-2017 (N=312) in a paediatric level I trauma centre. Sensitivity, specificity, predictive values and diagnostic OR for ICD-10-CM coding were calculated and stratified by admission status, using as a reference standard the abuse determination of the MCPT recorded in a hospital registry. Among inpatients, child physical abuse coding sensitivity was 55.6% (95% CI 41.4% to 69.1%) and specificity was 78.6% (95% CI 59.0% to 91.7%), with diagnostic OR of 4.58 (95% CI 1.64 to 12.70). Among outpatients, sensitivity was 22.2% (95% CI 15.5% to 30.2%) and specificity was 86.3% (95% CI 77.7% to 92.5%), with diagnostic OR of 1.80 (95% CI 0.89 to 3.64). Use of ICD-10-CM coded data sets alone for surveillance may significantly underestimate the occurrence of physical child abuse.

