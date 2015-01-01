|
Citation
|
Moreland BL, Burns ER, Haddad YK. Inj. Prev. 2021; 27(S1): i75-i78.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study describes rates of non-fatal fall-injury emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalisations before and after the US 2015 transition from the 9th to 10th revision of the International Classification of Diseases, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fall; older people; injury diagnosis