Abstract

Poor eating habits and substance abuse are major public health concerns among young adults transitioning into university life. This study's objective was to assess Romanian students' alcohol consumption and correlate it with other lifestyle factors. We performed a cross-sectional study of 1212 students with a mean age of 21.1 ± 2.4 years. We applied a valid online questionnaire to evaluate and statistically analyze the interrelation between alcohol consumption and lifestyle factors by multivariate statistical analysis. The prevalence of alcohol consumption among the student population enrolled in the study was 79.9%. Multiple regression showed that alcohol consumption was positively associated with gender (p < 0.001), level of physical activity (p = 0.009), number of cigarettes (p < 0.001), and fast-food consumption (p < 0.001), and negatively associated with sleep (p = 0.012) and study hours (p < 0.001). The study revealed a high prevalence (18%) of binge drinking among males. The frequent use of illicit drugs is associated with alcohol consumption (p < 0.001) but present at low levels (1.6%). The study evidenced a high prevalence of alcohol consumption in students, especially in males, and poor food behavior related to the intake of vegetables and fruits. Health promotion campaigns regarding the harmful effects of alcohol, smoking, poor nutrition, and ongoing illicit drug prevention campaigns are needed to improve students' performances.

