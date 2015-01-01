SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jaramillo D, Krisher L, Schwatka NV, Tenney L, Fisher GG, Clancy RL, Shore E, Asensio C, Tetreau S, Castrillo ME, Amenabar I, Cruz A, Pilloni D, Zamora ME, Butler-Dawson J, Dally M, Newman LS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(5): e2252.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18052252

unavailable

Total Worker Health(®) (TWH) is a framework for integrating worker and workplace safety, health, and well-being, which has achieved success in European and US settings. However, the framework has not been implemented in Latin America or in agricultural sectors, leaving large and vulnerable populations underrepresented in the implementation and evaluation of these strategies to improve safety and promote health and well-being. This study presents a case study of how a TWH approach can be applied to a multinational Latin American agribusiness. We describe the process and adaptation strategy for conducting a TWH assessment at multiple organizational levels and in multiple countries. We follow this with a description of a TWH leadership training that was conducted based on the results of the assessment. Finally, we describe our methods to make corporate recommendations for TWH policies and programs that were informed by the TWH assessment and leadership trainings. With this case study we aim to demonstrate the importance and feasibility of conducting TWH in Latin America.


health promotion; agriculture; occupational health and safety; safety climate; health climate; health risk assessment

