|
Citation
|
Shen S, Ramirez M, Hamann CJ, Morris N, Peek-Asa C, Zhu M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(5): e2251.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The aging population has been rapidly growing in the United States (U.S.). In line with this trend, older adults' mobility and transportation safety are an increasing priority. Many states have implemented driver licensure laws specific to older adults to limit driving among the elderly with driving skill decline. Evaluations of these laws have primarily focused on their safety benefits related to older drivers' fatal crash rate or injury rate. However, very few studies investigated licensure law effects on older adults' mobility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
American Time Use Survey; gender difference; mandatory reporting laws for physicians; vision test