|
Citation
|
Tan J, Andriessen K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1899.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33669340
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Experiencing the death of a close person, especially in emerging adults and students, can have profound effects on the bereaved individual's life. As most research in this field has focused on negative effects of a loss, little is known about potential positive effects experienced by bereaved university students. This study investigated the experience of grief and personal growth in a sample of students from The University of Melbourne, Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; social support; posttraumatic growth; bereavement; grief; young adults; help-seeking; students; personal growth