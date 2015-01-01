Abstract

Age-related decline in cognitive function is a major challenge in geriatric healthcare. A possible explanation is that the tooth loss or low chewing ability is at cause of cognitive impairment or dementia. The study aimed to investigate the potential relationship between chewing ability and cognitive function in the elderly. A total of 563 participants aged 65 years or over residing in urban and rural areas of South Korea were surveyed. The chewing ability was measured by objectively measurable indications such as the number of remaining teeth, denture status, color-changeable gum, and occlusal balance using T-Scan III(®). The cognitive function was measured by the Korean version of Mini-Mental State Examination-Dementia Screening (MMSE-DS) and a score of 24 or more (out of 30) indicates a normal cognition, below 23 indicates cognitive impairment. The association between socio-demographic factors, chewing ability factors, and cognitive function demonstrated statistically significant results. When comparing the denture status and chewing ability, the proportion of need denture group had fewer remaining teeth and anterior balanced occlusion. The average number of remaining teeth in anterior balanced occlusion with cognitive impairment was 11.2 compared to posterior balanced occlusion with the normal cognition 19.2. A multiple linear regression analysis declared a significant correlation between number of remaining teeth, denture status, occlusal balance, and cognitive function.



RESULTS of the present study revealed objectively measurable indications are suitable for chewing ability assessment and correlated with cognitive function.

